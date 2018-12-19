Pakistan hopes US, Taliban talks would lead to peace in Afghanistan

NEW YORK: At the United Nations, Pakistan has expressed the hope that the latest round of talks between Afghan Taliban and US officials in Abu Dhabi would pave the way for peace in Afghanistan.

Participating in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan in the UN Security Council, the Pakistani delegate Tipu Usman said Pakistan is committed to extend all possible support to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He stressed Afghan parties that there is no alternative to acknowledging that an unconditional dialogue is the only path to peace.

The Pakistani delegate said that instability caused by the vicious cycle of foreign military interventions and civil war has engulfed the entire region and impeded peace, development and progress.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan are working to improve bilateral relations through the recently agreed Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.