Pakistan observing 4th anniversary of APS attack today

A special function has been arranged in the School today to pay homage to the martyred students and teachers of the school.

Similar functions are also being held in other parts of the country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed sympathies with the families, friends and loved ones of all the victims.

He said the horrific and barbaric attack which resulted in loss of more than 130 precious lives, continues to remain a scar on the collective memory of the nation.

Similarly, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says the sacrifices of the students of Army Public School Peshawar will always be remembered.

In his message on the occasion of 4th anniversary of terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar, he said the tragic incident shows the brutality of terrorist mindset.— Radio Pakistan