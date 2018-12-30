Pakistan, Qatar agree to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

This understanding came after a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha on Sunday.

Matters pertaining to mutual ties and changing situation of the region were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will support Qatar at all levels in upcoming FIFA world cup in 2022.

He said Pakistan’s trade with Qatar has witnessed an unmatched increase in last year.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister lauded Pakistan’s positive role for bringing peace in Afghanistan and the region.

He said more opportunities will be provided to Pakistani workers in Qatar.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also held a luncheon in honor of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Foreign Minister will hold talks with Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar after lunch.