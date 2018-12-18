Pakistan set to change for good: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said as the PTI government was aiming to turn the country into a true welfare state and improving the lot of poor, Pakistan was set to change for good.

“Allah Almighty has blessed us with abundant natural and mineral resources. Unfortunately, no effort was made in the past to utilize these resources for the country’s development,” he said during a meeting with PTI Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq and Chief Whip in the National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting held here at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister said that as people of South Punjab posed full confidence in the vision of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), the present government was determined to turn that area into a developed one. “Insha Allah South Punjab will become a developed region,” he added.

As the meeting reviewed progress on the administrative autonomy of the area, the Prime Minister reiterated his resolve for the completion of his roadmap for South Punjab.

The MNAs said the country was heading towards progress and prosperity under the sincere and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They said the vision given by the Prime Minister for removing the backwardness of South Punjab and putting it on the path of progress and prosperity was never presented by any government in the past for which they were very thankful to him.

They apprised the Prime Minister of the problems being faced by the people of their constituencies, development of forests and agriculture as well as the welfare and development projects in the area.

For immediate resolution of developmental and public-related issues in the constituencies of MNAs from South

Punjab, the meeting decided to make the Public Affairs Wing at PM Office functional under a senior officer, which would remain constantly in touch with the provinces.

It was also decided during the meeting that committees of MNAs would be constituted at division level, which

would ensure the resolution of public issues at local level in cooperation with the provincial government and in consultation with the regional leadership.

The MNAs, who met the Prime Minister, included Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul Wazir, Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Makhdoom Basit Bukhari, Amir Talal Gopang, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Niaz Ahmad Jhakar, Khawaja Sheeraz Mehmood, Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Yar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Muhammad Jafar Khan Leghari, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Darishak and Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari.—APP