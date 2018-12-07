Pakistan to extend assistance for early completion of TAPI gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Friday said that Pakistan would extend all kind of assistance for early completion of Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan and Iran gas pipeline (TAPI) project.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with CEO, TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd Muhammetmyrat Amanov.

The Minister apprised the visiting guests that first inter government agreement of TAPI was signed in 2010 by the member countries.

Ghulam Sarwar underlined the need for the earliest completion of much needed project.

The CEO TAPI Pipeline Company Limited expressed desire to have an inaugural ceremony in March 2019 in Pakistan.

The minister said leadership of Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Iran would be invited to attend the ceremony in Pakistan.

The minister further added that total length of the pipeline was about 1680 kilometers extending from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan and up to Pakistan-India border.

The TAPI gas pipeline would supply 3.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The estimated cost of the project is $8.5 billion.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov, MD, ISGSC Mubeen Saulat, and Additional Secretary Petroleum Sher Afghan Khan.—APP