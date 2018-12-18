Pakistan to support afghan peace process: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed participants of National Security and War Course at National Defence University (NDU). Foreign Minister highlighted the cardinals of Pakistan’s foreign policy, challenges as well as opportunities.

He said that government is working to achieve strategic objectives of Pakistan’s foreign policy. While safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state we are maintaining credible national security capabilities to deter aggression.

“We are also working to take the war against extremism and terrorism to its logical conclusion, promoting economic stability through inclusive growth, integrating with major regional initiatives and global economy, pursuing friendly and cooperative relations with all countries particularly with major powers and all immediate neighbours, seeking a just durable and a peacefully negotiated solution of the Kashmir dispute, turning Pakistan’s geo-strategic location into a geo-strategic asset , projecting the rightful image of Pakistan, cultural ethos and state policies, pursuing economic prosperity and growth through multifaceted partnerships and welfare of Pakistani diaspora abroad,” he said.

He said that Pakistan has been major victim of terrorism but through a collective effort of our security forces and resilient people of Pakistan we have been able to get out of this menace successfully.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan fully supports Afghan peace process as peace in Afghanistan is essential for regional peace and stability.—NNI