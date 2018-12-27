Pakistan, UK sign prisoner transfer pact

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom and Pakistan have signed a prisoner transfer pact on Thursday.

Pakistan’s “Secretary for Interior” Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman and “British High Commissioner” in Islamabad Mr Drew inked the “United Kingdom-Pakistan Prisoner Transfer Agreement”.

The prisoners’ swap pact was in principle ratified amid recent Pakistan visit of British Home Secretary Sajid Javid aimed to update a treaty.

The pact facilitates prisoner in both Pakistan and UK to serve their sentences closer to their home.

Ambassador Mr Drew termed the pact to the further strengthen contacts of the two countries. NNI