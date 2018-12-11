Pakistan, UK vow to enhance bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Tuesday vowed to “enhance bilateral ties in the spheres of security, organized crime etc.”

In a telephonic talks of Federal Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmod Quresi with UK Minster Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday.

The two sides also agreed to hold the 4th round of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue in the first quarter of 2019 in London.

They also expressed satisfaction at the finalization of Protocol on Transfer of Prisoners between Pakistan and UK, which would be signed shortly.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the expanded bilateral cooperation and stressed that the United Kingdom is an important trade and investment partner of Pakistan.

He hoped that Brexit is to open new opportunities for trade and development between the two countries.—NNI