Pakistan wants political settlement of Afghan conflict: Quresi

MULTAN: Federal Minister Sah Mehmod Quresi has said that Pakistan wants political settlement of Afghan conflict as military is not answer to the problem.

In talks with media on Sunday, he said Pakistan is committed to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in Afghanistan and will continue to play a positive role in bringing peace and stability in the neighboring country.

Regarding the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, the Foreign Minister said this decision was taken to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their holiest places. He said the goodwill gesture of Pakistan has been appreciated in the whole world.

On economic situation, the Foreign Minister said the rupee will become stable once the economic conditions are improved.

He said readjustment in currency valuation will have a positive impact on our exports. He said many economic experts were of the same opinion that devaluation of rupee will help increasing exports by staying in competition at international level.

The Minister said when the PTI government came to power, economic situation was dire and financial and trade deficits had reached at a staggering level. However, Finance Minister Asad Umar took the bull by the horns and made corrective measures to manage the finances.—NNI