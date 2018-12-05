Pakistan will only accept a favorable IMF package: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar Wednesday refuted rumors of his resignation, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also termed news related to his resignation as ‘baseless and false’.

He said this in an exclusive interview with AajNews.

Umar said negotiation with International Monitory Fund (IMF) continues and only a favorable bailout package would be accepted.

He also rebuffs media reports of strains in relations with PTI’s senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Answering a question about Pakistan’s name on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List, he expressed his hope that the task force would be satisfied till January.

The finance minister also said that PM Khan would review the performance of cabinet ministers and then he will decide to make any changes in the cabinet.

He said that all the postings in financial institutions were made on merit and that it would be better if State Bank works autonomously.