AAJ CRICKET

CENTURION: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bat in the first test in South Africa on Wednesday.

Sarfraz backed his batsmen against South Africa’s pace attack on a pitch at SuperSport Park that traditionally favors fast bowlers.

Pakistan had one late injury problem to deal with for the series-opener as batsman Haris Sohail was ruled out on the morning of the match with a knee problem. He was replaced by Shan Masood.

South Africa was without injured quicks Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi but top-ranked test bowler Kagiso Rabada plays as does veteran Dale Steyn, who needs one more wicket to overtake Shaun Pollock as his country’s leading wicket-taker in test cricket. _AP