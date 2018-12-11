Pakistani girl successfully took an international tour on her sister passport

Web Desk: A Pakistani girl traveled to Dubai with friends and colleagues on her sister’s passport. She passed immigration while heads down deep in her phone and got on her flight.

She traveled in business class and successfully landed in Dubai. When she stepped forward immigration officer, he took longer to process her. She randomly asked if everything is okay to which she got the same casual comment, ‘the passport and visa number don’t match’. Her friends shrugged off her confusion by telling how it can be mix up between old and new passport.

In the end, she reached her hotel room and posted her passport and revealed that it was her sister’s passport which she was carrying.

Her father went to Dubai, they had a few options laid out for them so she doesn’t get into trouble. Father and daughter then decided to exit Dubai.

On the airport, she was asked to step into immigration office. After a few clicks on the computer, going through her visa, the officer let her go.