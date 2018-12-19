Home / Sports / Cricket / Pakistanis made to toil by South African young guns

Pakistanis made to toil by South African young guns

Opening batsman Richards, who turns 20 on Thursday, failed by two runs to notch his fourth representative century in a row as he made 98, while Invitation team captain Ackerman, 22, scored 103 not out before declaring shortly before close of play. The tourists were two for no wicket at the close.