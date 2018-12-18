Pakistan’s image improved as result of govt’s policies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan’s image in the world has improved as a result of the government’s steps in foreign policy and economic sector.

Addressing a function at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry today (Tuesday), he said Pakistan’s relations with the United States are improving.

The Minister said the United States has thanked Pakistan for facilitating in negotiations with the Afghan Taliban.

He said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have helped Pakistan in addressing the economic crisis. He said Saudi Arabia plans to install oil refinery in Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates has also expressed interest to invest in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said British Airways is going to resume is operation from Pakistan. He said the opening of Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims will also bring economic benefits.

The Information Minister said positive trend has been witnessed in filing of tax returns as 1.5 million people have filed tax turns this year.

He said measures are being taken to increase exports and encourage foreign investment and small and medium enterprises. He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was early focused on infrastructure, but now it is being expanded with the inclusion of agriculture and other sectors in it.

The Minister said steps have been initiated against corruption and money laundering.