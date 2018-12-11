Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian officials

HEBRON: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces on Tuesday near the flashpoint city of Hebron in the south of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Omar Awwad, 27, and said he was shot by Israeli forces near Hebron.

The health ministry confirmed he had died after being taken to hospital.

Israeli police said a man was shot after his car “drove towards border police” at a checkpoint.

“Shots were fired at the suspect vehicle. No injuries to officers,” spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement, adding that the incident was being investigated.

Israeli forces in the West Bank have been on high alert since Sunday evening, when seven Israelis were wounded in a shooting at the entrance to a West Bank settlement.

There have been sporadic Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the West Bank.

On November 26, a Palestinian rammed a car into Israeli soldiers, injuring three of them. The driver was later killed by Israeli forces. —AFP