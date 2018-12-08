PAT files plea in LHC for issuing notification of new JIT

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Saturday filed a plea in Lahore High Court (LHC), demanding Punjab government to issue notification regarding formation of new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Model Town case.

The Supreme Court on December 5 had ordered the Punjab government to form a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate Model Town massacre.

During the proceedings, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais assured the Court that the provincial government would form a new JIT.—INP