SARGODHA: General Secretary of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said on Monday that Awami Tehreek was fully satisfied with the new joint investigation team (JIT), formed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

He was talking to the media here after offering Fateha at the death of a PAT worker.

He hoped the new JIT would do justice with the victims of Model Town incident.—APP