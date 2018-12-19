PCB’s response to ICC verdict on BCCI claims of legal costs

LAHORE:The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday said that it has its observations on ICC Dispute Panel’s decision on Board of Control for Cricket in India’s claims for their legal expense incurred on the PCB-BCCI dispute has termed it disappointment.

“The award of significantly lesser costs than claimed by BCCI reflects that PCB’s case had merits,” said a spokesman of the PCB here on Wednesday.

He said the PCB, however, reiterates its disappointment in the original decision/award given against it.—APP