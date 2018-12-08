People troll Yumna Zaidi for her ‘Modern’ look

Web Desk: Pakistan actress Yumna Zaidi is known for simplicity and stunning acting. She is one of those actresses who have been associated with showbiz but still maintained her simple disposition.

Yumna Zaidi is now trying different looks but it seems that her fans and friends are not happy with her experiments. Plenty of people think that Yumna should not and doesn’t need to be part of the crows which posts modern pictures to get attention.

Social media users quickly criticized Yumna after she posted two pictures in jeans and a fitted top. While some people questioned her choice of dressing.

Here is how people criticized her