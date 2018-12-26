Photos: A crater full of ice on Mars stealing heart

Web Desk: It is a hot topic to found liquid water on Mars, but it is clear that the planet has a plenty of ice.
The European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission just captured one of these ice deposits on the Red Planet, and it looks positively incredible.
A photo of a martian feature known as the Korolev crater, which is about 81 kilometers in diameter. The crater remains chock-full of ice all year round and is a sight to behold.
Mars has seasons just like Earth, and ice melts in the warmer months. However, Korolev crater is the centre of a “cold trap”.
The lowest point of the crater is over 2 km deep, from where a dome of ice rises. Around 60 km wide and 1.8 km high, that domes holds an estimated 2,200 cubic kilometres of ice.
Mars also has an atmosphere, though very thin and completely unbreathable. So when air passes over the ice, it cools and sinks into the crater, forming a layer of cold air sitting on top of the ice. This acts as an insulator from the heat outside, keeping the ice from melting even in the Martian summer.