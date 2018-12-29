PM calls for coordinated efforts to attract foreign investment, boost exports

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need for coordinated efforts to attract foreign investment and boost exports of the country.

Addressing the concluding session of two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy in Islamabad, he urged the diplomats posted abroad to enhance their dealing and interaction with the Pakistani expatriates, entrepreneurs and workers because they are an ‘unutilized asset’ for the country

The Prime Minister directed the envoys to focus on export augmentation through regular contact with the Board of Investment and explore new trade avenues and markets particularly in Africa and Latin America.

The Prime Minister also called upon the ambassadors and high commissioners to help check money laundering from Pakistan.

Imran Khan directed the foreign office and envoys to rise to the occasion and promote soft image of Pakistan abroad through proactive economic diplomacy.

Highlighting importance of expatriates, the Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis are our great asset, which needs to be better utilized.

He said Pakistani embassies abroad should extend every possible assistance and cooperation to Pakistani workers and diaspora convincing them to invest in their home country.

Imran Khan stressed the need for vigorous efforts to enhance exports and Pakistani envoys should explore new avenues like Africa and Latin America for Pakistani products.

He said Pakistan is a fertile territory for investment making it the most attractive place for business.

The Prime Minister said the government believes in providing cordial atmosphere for ease of doing business.

He said wealth creation is necessary for job opportunities and prosperity and the government will stand by the business people to enhance their profitability.

Imran Khan urged envoys to play their role in checking money laundering as the government is committed to eliminate this menace.