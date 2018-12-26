PM directs to finalize policy on renewable energy

ISLAMAABD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to finalize the policy on renewable energy by the end of next month.

He was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He underscored the need for improved coordination among the relevant departments and addressing governance issues in the energy sector.

He emphasized upon the need for timely and accurate estimations about demand and supply in the energy sector so as to avoid any interruption in energy supply.

The Prime Minister was briefed about gas management plans of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company for the winter season.

The meeting decided to immediately notify ban on any further import of furnace oil.

The Prime Minister directed that a detailed plan, in consultation with refineries, regarding up gradation of existing facilities and export of surplus furnace oil should be worked out on priority.