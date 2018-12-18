PM reaffirms confidence in Fawad Chaudhry to head information ministry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed confidence in Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and rejected rumours that the latter will be dismissed.

In a meeting with Chaudhry at the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier extended full support to the information ministry. On the occasion, the prime minister reiterated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was in favour of a ‘free’ media.

“Promoting a positive image of Pakistan is the need of the hour,” he said.

The statement comes days after Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid claimed to have been offered Chaudhry’s job. He had informed the media that the prime minister had asked him to join the information ministry.

Chaudhry, who returned from an official visit to the United Kingdom on Saturday, later hit out at Rashid, saying only the prime minister would decide who is best-suited for the job. He also took to social media to respond to Rashid’s remarks. “I will be more than happy to vacate my position for Sheikh Rashid sb and serve as MNA,” Chaudhry said in a tweet.

We all use trust powers bestowed by the people of Pakistan and the PM decides who is best fit in the role. However, till I am a minister I’ll not bow to blackmailing of advertisement lobby.”

Hours later, Rashid backtracked and only admitted the use of words “London picnic”, saying that he was only “joking” when he mentioned them. “There is no chance I would replace Fawad Chaudhry,” he said while speaking to a private TV channel.—INP