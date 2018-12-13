PM reviews health reforms for provision of quality facilities

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure effective and robust health management mechanism across the country to ensure access to quality healthcare for all citizens.

Chairing a briefing in Islamabad on health reforms being undertaken in the Federal Capital Territory, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he called for identifying all bottlenecks related to administrative and legislative matters in reforming health sector.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to remove the practices that hinder provision of quality healthcare to ordinary people.

He also highlighted the significance of state-of-the-art laboratories and a comprehensive mechanism to check food contamination leading to health hazards, in coordination with concerned authorities at federal and provincial levels.

The meeting was informed that Islamabad Public Health Management Authority is being established according to the recommendation of Task Force on Health.

Talking to students of Cadet College Qilla Saifullah in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged them to exert their energies on attaining education.

He said rule of law, dispensation of justice and promotion of education are pivotal for development of society.

He said where there is corruption the people of the area face backwardness.