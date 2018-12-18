PM takes notice of assault on cameraman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took notice of the torture of a private TV cameraman by security guards of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister was briefed on the incident in which a senior cameraman of a private TV channel was violently assaulted by the guards of the PML-N supreme leader at the Parliament House on Dec 17.

The premier said violence against journalists is unacceptable at any cost and issued directives for ensuring security of media workers.

He directed Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Special Assistant on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani to look into the matter.

Speaking to media, Mr Durrani slammed the PML-N supermo for what he said lying instead of giving a justification on the incident. “Nawaz Sharif can’t be expected to speak the truth,” he said.

He said the prime minister is looking into the issue, adding that he inquired after the health of the cameraman at a hospital on the premier’s directives.

“This incident shouldn’t have occurred on the premises of the National Assembly,” he said and added there was no need to have private guards in such a large number at the Parliament House.NNI