PM, Turkish Minister discuss cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Pak-Turkish bilateral relations.

He was talking to Visiting Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

Both sides discussed ways and means to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Turkish Minister congratulated the Prime Minister, on behalf of Turkish leadership on being elected and assuming the office of the Prime Minister.

He also conveyed Turkish President’s felicitation message to the Prime Minister.

He assured all possible support of Turkey to Pakistan. He invited the Prime Minister to visit Turkey.

Imran Khan extended invitation to Turkish President and Turkish leadership to visit Pakistan.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi was also present on this occasion.