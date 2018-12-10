PM urges Nation to step forward for eradicating Polio

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon the Nation to step forward, take responsibility and make Pakistan a Polio free country.

He made this call in a tweet message as the nation-wide campaign against Polio began across the country on Monday.

As the nationwide campaign against polio begins across Pakistan, I call on the nation to step forward, take responsibility and make Pakistan #polio-free. #PakFightsPolio — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has urged the parents to ensure vaccination of their children to end polio from the country once and for all.

In a tweet message on the occasion of anti-polio drive on Monday, the Minister said we have achieved ninety-seven percent reduction in Polio cases, however, we need to achieve hundred percent results for a polio free Pakistan.