PML-N’s Saad, brother taken into custody

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore arrested the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday after rejection of their interim bail applications by Lahore High Court in Paragon Housing Scam.

They have been taken to the NAB office Lahore and the NAB authorities would seek their physical remand from the accountability court.

Earlier today, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi heard the petition of the brothers seeking an extension in their pre-arrest bail. Initially, the court extended their bail till December 13, however moments later, the bench rejected their petitions.

The LHC had earlier granted the brothers pre-arrest bail and they had appeared before NAB multiple times for questioning in connection to the case.

Both the brothers are also wanted to NAB in three cases including the Paragon Housing scam.