Polling in 22 districts of KP to be held tomorrow

Polling on one hundred and thirty-nine vacant seats of local government in twenty-two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held tomorrow.

According to Provincial Election Commission, polling will start at 08:00 in the morning and will continue till 04:00 pm without any break.

One thousand two hundred and fifty-five polling stations have been established for this purpose.

More than fifteen hundred thousand people will cast their votes.

Strict security measures have been taken to maintain peace during polling.

Meanwhile, one hundred and twenty-six candidates have been elected unopposed.