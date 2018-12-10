PPP critical of NAB notice to Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari Monday criticized sending of a notice by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Nayyer Bukhari, in a statement, said Bilawal Bhutto was an effective and vibrant voice in the National Assembly.

The rulers were afraid of the political and national role being played by him, he said, adding NAB should not be used as a political tool.

He said the PPP believed in the power of people and its relation with the masses could not be broken.

He said the PPP leadership was not afraid of any intimidation and Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto would face all the pressure. Asif Zardari would emerge victorious in all references filed against him, he added.