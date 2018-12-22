President House re-opened for general public

ISLAMABAD: The doors of President House (Aiwan-e-Sadr), located in the highly protected Red Zone of the Federal capital, were once again opened for the general public on Saturday.

A large number of enthusiastic families and citizens, including females, kids and elderly, entered the spacious house after showing their national identity cards from 9 am to 4 pm, excluding two hours break.

The step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government was highly and widely appreciated which had announced to make the state-owned structures and building accessible to the general public.

The visitors were rejoiced at the ease to stroll with on the spacious lush green lawns and the historic hall of the President House where official ceremonies were held.

The children appeared to be the busiest ones as they were mesmerized with the sight of animals in the zoo and wandered in the small park.

Earlier, on December 8, the President House was opened for the general public for the first time.

As part of the government’s promise, the Governor House Punjab in Lahore and Murree had also been opened for the public, followed by the opening of the Sindh Governor House, while the citizens also got the similar opportunity to enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Peshawar.— APP