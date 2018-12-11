Price of OPPO ‘R17 Pro’ is out in Pakistan

Web Desk: OPPO’s upcoming R series smartphone ‘R17 Pro’ will be available in Pakistan from December 15, 2018, says a press release.

The price of OPPO R17 is also out. The upcoming R series will cost you Rs 109,999 PKR.

The upcoming R series phone ‘R17 Pro’ have created a buzz in the world. It has become one of the most awaited smartphone due to its fusion of fashionable design and technological innovation.

The R17 Pro is a phone with spectacular specifications in its price range. It will be bringing back the SuperVOOC flash charging technology, which allows users to instantly charge their smartphones to 40% in 10 minutes.

SuperVOOC is the evolution of OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge technology. The phone also houses a triple camera feature, with a 12MP+ 20 MP along with a TOF camera. It features a smart aperture and a software-level AI Ultra-clear Engine that allows users to take high-quality night photos and maximizes image quality.

According to Mr George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan, “OPPO insists on creating products with ‘beauty’ and aims to create beautiful products from two dimensions; design and technology. Under the guidance of this concept, we have brought a new masterpiece, R17 Pro, to our users. It breaks with previous R series’ product updates by incorporating new and powerful technological innovations to bring users even more surprises.”