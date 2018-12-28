‘Process on Qatari promise to provide 100,000 jobs started’

Qatar has opened “Visa Facilitation Center” in Islamabad to facilitate Pakistani work force in getting visa.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Saqar Bin Mubarak inaugurated the facilitation center.

Talking to media on the occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari said Qatar has promised one hundred thousand jobs for Pakistani workforce and the process in this regard has been started.

He said Pakistan is one of the eight countries to have a Qatari Visa Facilitation Center for swift processing of workers’ Visa.

He said the government is also in dialogue with Qatari officials to adjust the skilled labor force coming back from Saudi Arabia, in Qatar.

The Qatari ambassador on the occasion said that in the past, Visa process was handled by Qatar government but now applicants can get their Visas processed and approved through the Visa facilitation centre in Islamabad.

