Prompt action will be taken against guards who injured private TV’s cameraman: Rasheed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the people of Pakistan have given a mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take stringent action against corrupt elements to make Pakistan a corruption free country.

He was talking to media at PIMS hospital Islamabad after inquiring about the health of a cameraman of private TV channel Syed Wajid Ali, who was injured by Nawaz Sharif’s security guards outside the parliament house on Tuesday.

He regretted that those who plundered the national exchequer and destroyed the national institutions for their own vested interests are enjoying protocol while the common people of Pakistan are struggling to meet their both ends.

The Minister expressed the confidence that all the looters and plunderers of National wealth would soon be behind the bars.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said prompt action will be taken against Nawaz Sharif’s guards, who committed violence against the cameraman right outside the Parliament house.

To a question, he said justice will be done with the injured cameraman who was maltreated in the line of duty without any provocation.