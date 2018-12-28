PTI demands CM Murad’s resignation after his name placed on ECL

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded resignation of Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah after his name was placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman has vowed to upset government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the province at any cost.

PPP has left with no reason to rule in Sindh after the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in money laundering case, he added.

Earlier today, government had released list of names included in ECL in money laundering case.

Names of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were part of the list.

Furthermore, Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah, Qaim Ali Shah, MPA Sohail Anwar Sial, Abdul Ghani Ansari, Bilal Sheikh and Imtiaz Sheikh’s names were also included in ECL.

Names of Hussain Lawai, Mukesh Chawla, Ali Nawaz Mehr, Daud Khan, Haji Mural Akbar, Imran Mansoor Ali, Kamran Ali and Aslam Qureshi were also enlisted in ECL.

—INP