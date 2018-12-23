PTI govt confident, strong to address all big issues: Naeem ul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq has said that the government was efficiently running the country’s affairs and taking steps to strengthen the national economy, besides successfully managing the balance of payments crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was moving ahead in the right direction and settling all the big issues being faced by the country. It was putting back the national economy on the path to progress by enhancing its trade volume with its neighbours.

He said the government was primarily focusing on the uplift of the poor by initiating many welfare projects and enabling them to get all basic facilities of life at their door steps.

Replying to a question, he said the government was in favour of the ongoing accountability process and taking steps to bring back the looted money of the country.

Responding to another question, he said the PTI government was more secured and confident to address all the issues as it had successfully took out of crisis and put it again on the path of progress.—APP