PTI seeks Zardari disqualification for not declaring New York flat in election papers

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman has sought disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for not declaring an apartment allegedly owned by him in New York.

The Member Sindh Assembly and PTI Karachi Division President Thursday wrote a letter to the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh that the former president Asif Zardari, who is currently a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-213 had violated the law by not declaring all of his assets.

Khurram Sher Zaman said it had come to his knowledge that the PPP co-chairman did not declare an apartment allegedly owned by him in New York in his nomination papers under Section 60(2) of the Elections Act 2017 for the July 25, 2018 general election.

The PTI leader stated in the letter that he was attaching documents of the property in question along with Form B of Zardari, “which shows that he did not declare this property.”

Khurram Sher Zaman said, “This serious violation of the law needs to be examined by you since Mr. Zardari is a former president of Pakistan and co-chairs one of the major political parties of this country. As a former president of Pakistan, Mr. Zardari is a role model to the nation and therefore, he must be transparent and truthful when it comes to declaring his assets.”

He appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan to “investigate this matter and if proven true and accurate, appropriate action should be taken, which was disqualification/de-seating from the National Assembly as prescribed by the law and Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Article 62 (1)(f)”.

Later, talking to the media along with Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shahim Naqvi outside the Election Commissioner’s Office here, Khurram Sher Zaman said they had submitted “documentary proof” against Asif Ali Zardari.

He maintained Zardari did not declare his New York apartment allegedly owned by him deliberately. He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to investigate the matter.

The PTI leader said the people of Pakistan would hear good news on December 24. He said no one would be offered NRO, as accountability has begun in the country.—APP