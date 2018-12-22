Qaim Ali Shah approaches SHC fearing arrest

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader and former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah on Saturday moved a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for issuing him a notice in connection with an investigation into illegal allotment of land in the Malir riverbed.

The PPP leader pleaded with the high court to grant him bail before arrest and restrain the anti-graft watchdog from arresting him.

He contended in the petition that the Bureau sent him a notice on Dec 18 in connection with a probe into the allotment of land in the Malir riverbed.

Refuting allegations of any wrongdoing, Shah said he had cancelled the allotment of the land.

Terming the NAB notice political vendetta, the former chief minister said: “NAB has been subjecting the PPP to political vengeance.”

He requested the court to declare the notice illegal and stop the Bureau from arresting him.— NNI