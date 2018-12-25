Quaid’s Day should be a working day, says chief justice Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday lambasted at government officials for having a holiday on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

According to details, the chief justice was hearing a case related to the legal status of private universities in the country. In the last hearing, Justice Nisar had summoned the federal ministers for health and law to learn of the criteria for granting charters to academic institutions.

The ministers failed to appear before the court due to the public holiday today for the commemoration of of Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday. Reacting on this, the top judge sternly remarked, “Call the ministers, tell them to work here [instead of] observing a holiday on Quaid-i-Azam Day”.

He further noted that Jinnah’s principle was “Work, work, and only work.”

“We remember him ? who put everything at stake to create this country ? by taking a day off,” he lamented while further expressing that a tribute should be given to the father of nation on his birthday.

December 25 – Quaid Day – is a public holiday all across Pakistan to observe the birth anniversary of founder of the country, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan also took to Twitter to shine light on the father of the nation’s struggle and vision on the occasion of his 142nd birthday, the premier said: “His struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority.”

“Naya Pak is Quaid’s Pak & we will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India,” he said.—NNI