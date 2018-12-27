Queen of England criticized for appearing too rich

Web Desk: Queen Elizabeth II is enjoying privileges like being the only citizen of the world to travel without a passport, among many more, she also finds residency in Buckingham Palace, known to be among the most laving private estates in the world.

Recently, the Queen was recently trolled on Twitter for delivering her speech while sitting before a lavish gold piano. She was blasted for appearing ‘out of touch’ during the event.

An avalanche of reactions on social media have caused a storm in the tea-cup. Here, have a look:

I’ve just googled – turns out she lives in an actual palace 😳 — Toby (@TenaciousTubbs) December 25, 2018

Wait you telling that really big build she always going to is her house😂😂😂 — Michael Pittman (@Michael8Pittman) December 25, 2018

How much does the Royal Family cost in tax dollars each year? Let it go. Move on. Cut the funding. — Tom Dykstra (@Tomleegun) December 25, 2018