Rajkummar Rao cast for another horror-comedy movie

Rajkummar Rao appreciated for his acting in the horror-comedy Bollywood movie 'Stree'. The movie brought in a lot of excitement.

It was a risk, but there are no doubts to the fact that Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi won the hearts of the audiences. So, after the magnificent success of Stree, the actor is all set to join hands with producer Dinesh Vijan for another horror-comedy.

Fukrey star is also a part of the venture and looks like he is quite excited for the movie.

Spilling details on the movie, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “Rajkummar plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he discovers that he might be in store for some supernatural encounters. You can be sure he will be as riveting as ladies’ tailor in ‘Stree’, chasing after a ghost,” he said.

Dinesh has confirmed that it is not a sequel to Stree. The film will be released in 2020.