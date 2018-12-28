Ranbir Kapoor not watching Zero due to Katrina?

Web Desk: Katrina Kaif starrer Zero has been making the headlines since it screened. The movie is receiving mixed reactions from the audience.

The performance of Katrina Kaif impressed the audience and people praised her role. She played the role of a dumped girlfriend who still not over her ex.

In the film, Abhay Deol plays the role of Aditya Kapoor who is Katrina’s ex who had left her. There were many sequences which showcased Katrina’s personal life after her break up with Ranbir Kapoor.

According to Pinkvilla report, When Ranbir Kapoor learnt about the film’s sequences, he was only left amused. A close source revealed, “Ranbir got to know Katrina’s sequences in the film and was left highly amused. He, however, doesn’t plan to watch the scene or even the film for that matter.”

Now, it raises a question that is Ranbir deliberately trying to avoid watching Zero due to Katrina’s role? Tell us what you think in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Salman Khan. In the movie, Katrina Kaif is playing Salman’s love interest and also will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Katrina’s look in the film revealed that she will be sporting curls and traditional wear. The movie will release on Eid 2019.