Rangers present Uzair Baloch’s confessional statement in SHC

KARACHI: The Prosecutor of Sindh Rangers on Friday presented confessional statement of infamous Lyari gang war leader, Uzair Baloch in Sindh High Court (SHC).

According to details, Sindh Rangers’ Prosecutor Sajid Mehboob, submitted Uzair Baloch’s confessional statement in Sindh’s top court, during the hearing of a case pertaining to the killing of notorious gangster, Arshad Papu.

“Uzair Baloch has confessed his involvement in heinous crimes of killings, extortion and occupation over lands in the area,” said Sajid Mehboob while submitting Baloch’s confessional statement in SHC.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till December 16, due to non presence of investigation officer (IO) of the case.—NNI