Ranveer singh to star in ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’?

Web Desk: Ranveer Singh is busy in the promotion of his upcoming flick Simmba in will he will be seen essaying the role of a police officer for the first time and he’s thrilled about it.

The actor took to his Twitter handle before the release of his film to host an #AskSimmba wherein he tackled questions from fans regarding the Rohit Shetty directorial.

While some fans asked him several questions about his next, other fans and followers of the power house were curious about his future projects.

“Any plan to star in Out and Out comedy film??” a fan had asked.

On this Ranveer replied saying, “hoping for something crackling to come along! very much looking forward to something in that space! Andaz Apna Apna 2?! ;)”

hoping for something crackling to come along! very much looking forward to something in that space! Andaz Apna Apna 2?! 😉 https://t.co/WucZft7mVh — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Ranveer has also cleared the air on another sequel.

The actor said that he will be reuniting with director Vikramaditya Motwane but not for Lootera 2. Lootera starred Sonakshi Sinha opposite Ranveer.

“not lootera 2 but a Vikramaditya collab fo shizz!” the actor informed Twitter users.

not lootera 2 but a Vikramaditya collab fo shizz ! https://t.co/93HnwFCdzQ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994 and was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie also starred Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Let us know do you want Ranveer Singh in ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’?