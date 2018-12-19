Renowned lawyer late Asma Jahangir given top UN human rights award

Renowned Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist, late Asma Jahangir has been given the top United Nations human rights award.

The prize awarded posthumously to Asma Jehangir was received by her daughter Munizae Jahangir by the President of the General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa at an impressive ceremony in the General Assembly in the United States.

A large number of diplomats, human rights activists and senior UN officials attended the ceremony.

The Human Rights Prize is awarded every five years, in accordance with a resolution of the General Assembly that was adopted in 1966.