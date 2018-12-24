Researchers made world’s smallest tic-tac-toe game board with DNA

Web Desk: Can you imagine playing your favorite childhood tic-tac-toe game on something that is invisible to the naked eyes?

Researchers from the California Institute of Technology have developed the world’s smallest tic-tac-toe game board with DNA.

The researchers shaped structures out of strands of DNA, the process is known as DNA origami. Unlike previous techniques, a structure once created could not be altered.

The result is tiles that can find their designated spot in a structure kicks out the tile that already occupies that position, so they would self-assemble into the familiar 3 x 3 grid.

Each tile has its own place in the assembled picture, and it only fits in that spot.”We developed a mechanism to program the dynamic interactions between complex DNA nanostructures,” said Lulu Qian, assistant professor of bioengineering at Caltech.