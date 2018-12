LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique before Accountability Court in Lahore Saturday.

The NAB, upon end of previous remand, requested the court to grant 15-day extension in physical remand of Khawaja brothers who are in NAB custody in alleged corruption scam of Paragon Housing Society.

The Accountability Court accepted NAB request and allowed the watchdog to hold custody of Khawaja brothers till January 5 to probe the case.—NNI