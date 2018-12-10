Samsung’s ‘The Wall’ is a 146-inch modular TV

Web Desk: Samsung’s absurd 146-inch TV is an entire wall, hence it is known as ‘The Wall’. It is not just huge but also sporting a fancy display technology known microLED, which Samsung says is at the heart of ‘the screen of the future.’

According to Businessinsider, The TV is more than double the size of most home sets. The above image was released by Samsung, doesn’t do the size of this screen justice.

More than just super big, Samsung’s TV is a showcase for a new type of display tech from the South Korean company, which it calls modular microLED technology.

MicroLed is a self-emitting TV with micrometer-scale LEDS, which are much smaller than current LEDs and serve as their own source of light.

Modular means that anyone buying The Wall can customize it.

“The screen can adapt to serve different purposes,” Samsung says, “such as creating a wall-size display for multiple spaces.”