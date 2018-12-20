Sania Mirza got Izhaan’s foot impression done

Web Desk: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik recently blessed with a baby boy named Izhaan. Like every parent, the couple wanted to save as many memory as they could when their kids are little. From photographs, videos to clothes and hands and feet impressions.

The couple got their fans overjoyed when they announced their pregnancy and have now welcomed son Izhaan Mirza Malik together.

Mommy Sania Mirza just got son Izhaan’s foot prints done as a memory and it was a moment to be cherished for the new mommy. She shared it with her fans too. The couple has yet not shared any pictures of the kid but are enjoying their time with the little one.

Check out the impressions of little Izhaan Mirza Malik: