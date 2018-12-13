Sara Ali Khan wears Burkha to watch her movie

Web Desk: Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan’s recently featured in a movie named “Kedarnath”. She had made a powerful debut in the film.

Sara Ali Khan impressed the audience as well as critics and it has also made the audience excited for her next Bollywood movie ‘Simmba’ opposite to Ranveer Kapoor.

Her first film , Kedarnath has successfully earned Rs 30 crore.

The co-writer of the film, Kanika Dhillon, the 23-year-old actress went undercovers as ‘Nusrat’ to accompany her fans at the screening of Kedarnath. Sara’s mother Amrita was there too.

Kanika wrote, “.. and @ the movies with ‘nusrat’. When u go to the theatres to check the audience response for your film!! Thank you for all the love! #writerslife #kedarnath @saraalikhan95 #amritasingh @jehanhanda. (sic)”

The star child snuck in a theatre wearing a burkha to watch the film with her fans. Sara took a trip to the local theatre to get the audience reaction. Disguising herself as Nusrat, the actress wore a burkha and went to a theatre with the film’s writer, Kanika Dhillon and her mother, Amrita Singh to watch the movie as a common person.